Cricket: Teenager Shadab earns first Pakistan Test call

Pakistan have included teenage leg-spinner Shadab Khan in their squad for the upcoming Test series in the West Indies.

Teenager Shadab earns first Pakistan Test call

Shadab made his international debut less than two weeks ago in the opening T20 between the two nations - a series won 3-1 by the tourists.

The 42-year-old Misbah-ul-Haq, 24 years Shadab's senior, remains in position as Pakistan's captain for the three-Test series beginning in Kingston on April 21.

From the 17 players called up for Pakistan's recent Test series in Australia, seven have been left out of this 16-man party, announced on Wednesday.

Pakistan and West Indies will contest three one-day internationals between now and the Tests, the first of those taking place in Guyana on Friday.

Pakistan Test squad: Misbah-ul-Haq (capt), Ahmed Shehzad, Azhar Ali, Shan Masood, Babar Azam, Younis Khan, Asad Shafiq, Sarfraz Ahmed, Usman Salahuddin, Yasir Shah, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Hassan Ali, Mohammad Abbas.