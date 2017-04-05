"Thursday Night Football" will truly be "Prime" time this year.

Amazon replaces Twitter to live stream 'Thursday Night Football'

Amazon outbid Twitter, Facebook and YouTube for the rights to livestream the NFL's "Thursday Night Football," according to the Wall Street Journal and other media reports.

The online retailer and e-commerce giant replaces Twitter, which paid $10 million to livestream TNF games last season. Amazon's one-year deal is worth $50 million and will include the 10 games carried by CBS and NBC.

The games will only be available for streaming to subscribers of Amazon Prime as Amazon continues to make a push to eclipse Netflix and Huluas thetop choice for online programming.

“We’re focused on bringing our customers what they want to watch, Prime members want the NFL,” Amazon senior vice president Jeff Blackburn told the Wall Street Journal.

The new NFL audience will also give Amazon a platform to promote its other content. The NFL had already worked with Amazon for the "All Or Nothing" documentary that chronicled the 2015 Cardinals season. A second season will focus on the disastrous 2016 season of the Rams.

Brian Rolapp, the NFL’s executive vice president of media, told the Wall Street Journal that Amazon’s "deep and rich streaming experience really caught our eye."