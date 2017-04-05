Is this 12-year-old girl Jamaica's next Usain Bolt?

Brianna Lyston is being touted as Jamaica's next Usain Bolt as the 12-year-old sprint sensation continues to completely blow her rivals off the track.

Record-breaking 12-year-old girl could be as good as Usain Bolt

Lyston produced as astonishing performance at the 2017 Boys and Girls Championships recently, easily winning the 100m and 200m events.

WHAT A BEAST: 150kg high schooler anchors 4x100m relay

In winning the 200m, she became the first-ever under-13s athlete in the world to run a sub-24-second time.

With Bolt heading into retirement, Jamaica will be desperate for a new hero, and Lyston could be about to answer the call.

Lyston registered an incredible time of 23.46 seconds in the 200m semi-final, but it wasn't wind-legal.

Unperturbed, she came out in the final to set a wind-legal record of 23.72.

She finished nearly a full second clear of her nearest rival, and only a little more than two seconds off the senior women's 200m world record.

She went on to win the 100m Under-13 final with a time of 11.86, just 1.24 seconds off Florence Griffith-Joyner's Olympic record set in 1998 when she was 17 years Brianna's senior.

Her amazing 200m time is just 1.91 seconds slower than Bolt's first recorded time in the 200m, when he was 15.