He's lit up the A-League with his outrageous skills but Diego Castro has set aside talk of extending his stay with Perth Glory as he prepares for his 50th game.

The 34-year-old Spanish forward is off contract at the end of the season but has told Glory he will make a decision on his future after the campaign as he is focusing on ensuring Perth are part of the 2016-17 finals.

Castro and Co. have stalled in March as they failed to win one of their four matches last month, while they have only registered on victory in six games to drop to sixth in the table.

Ahead of his 50th game in the A-League against Brisbane Roaron Saturdaynight, Castro - who joined Glory in August 2015 after seven consecutive seasons in La Liga - spoke of his gratitude to the club and its fans.

"This experience has been wonderful for me and my family," he said.

"My focus now is not on the future.

"My focus is this season and to win this season and produce the best outcomes for the whole team.

"The focus now is to be part of the finals."

Glory need to win at least one of their remaining two matches against Brisbane and Melbourne City to ensure their place in the top six.

Beyond that, Castro - the reigning Johnny Warren medallist - said anything is possible.

"First we need to reach the [finals]," he said.

"If we reach the [finals], we will fight to win.

"I am here to win for Perth Glory."

Castro joined Perth from Getafe having played for the Madrid-based club, Sporting Gijon and Malaga in the top tier in his homeland.

In his first A-League season, Castro was awarded the Johnny Warren Medal as the competition's best player.

In 49 matches, the Spaniard has scored 24 goals and produced eight assists.