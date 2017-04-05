Jurgen Klopp believes Joel Matip and Emre Can could both be passed fit to play against Bournemouth after collecting injuries against Everton on Saturday.

Can has a full body bruise, reveals Klopp

In a physical battle that Klopp's men won 3-1, Can and Matip were both hurt and were expected to be doubtful for the visit of Eddie Howe's side to Anfield on Wednesday.

But Klopp is hopeful the pair will be able to take their places in his team as Liverpool look to increase their gap to fifth-placed Manchester United, who drew 1-1 with Everton on Tuesday, in the hunt for Champions League qualification.

"Emre has kind of a full body bruise. Everywhere," Klopp told reporters.

"We left him out on Monday because he had back pain, knee pain. Nothing serious, thank god. Really, he has knocks everywhere. I hope he will be fit.

"Joel had a little bit of a back problem or two. He saw the doc before training so we will see. He should be okay."

England internationals Adam Lallana, Daniel Sturridge and Jordan Henderson are already out of action and Sadio Mane was another player to be injured against Everton, but Klopp said he is happy with the players at his disposal.

"We don't think about what we miss, we think about what we can do to win this football game," Klopp added.

"I can't remember the last time all the players were available and decisions were really difficult to make. It will be a similar line up, but not exactly the same.

"We have different options. We could bring experience or young boys."