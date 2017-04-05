Arsenal will look to end their three-match winless run in the Premier League by beating similarly struggling West Ham at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night.

Arsenal vs West Ham: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

The Gunners have not tasted victory in the English top flight since their February 11 win at Hull City, putting a severe dent in their hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League.

They will fancy their chances of reversing their fortunes, however, against a West Ham team that has lost four straight and is winless in six.

Arsenal vs West Ham

Wednesday, April 5, 2017

19:45 GMT, 14:45 ET



In the UK, the match will not be broadcast live. Goal will be providingcomprehensive coverage of the game as it happens and highlights can be watched on the BBC's Match of the Day show on Wednesday evening.

None

None



In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television on NBC Sports' overflow Premier League Extra Time channelsand by stream via NBC Sports Live.

Premier League Extra Time

NBC Sports Live



Goalkeepers

Martinez, Macey

Defenders

Debuchy, Gibbs, Mertesacker, Gabriel, Monreal, Bellerin, Jenkinson, Holding, Mustafi

Midfielders

Ozil, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ramsey, Coquelin, Elneny, Iwobi, Xhaka, Reine-Adelaide, Maitland-Niles

Forwards

Giroud, Walcott, Alexis, Welbeck



Santi Cazorla, Petr Cech and Laurent Koscielny are all out, and David Ospina is reported to have suffered a back injury in training that will leave Arsene Wenger with a problem in goal.

Early indications are that Emiliano Martinez will start and Matt Macey will be recalled from his loan at Luton Town to serve as his backup, while Gabriel should partner Shkodran Mustafi at centre-back in Koscielny's absence.

Lucas Perez is unlikely to feature due to a thigh injury, Francis Coquelin faces a late fitness test after picking upa minor problem and though Aaron Ramsey and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have returned to training, they may not be fit enough to start.

Potential starting XI: Martinez; Bellerin, Mustafi, Gabriel, Monreal; Elneny, Xhaka; Walcott, Ozil, Iwobi; Alexis.

Goalkeepers

Randolph, Adrian

Defenders

Collins, Byram, Masuaku, Arbeloa, Fonte

Midfielders

Kouyate, Noble, Antonio, Nordtveit, Feghouli, Fernandes, Lanzini, Snodgrass

Forwards

Carroll, Sakho, Ayew, Calleri, Fletcher



Michail Antonio is back in the West Ham squad, but whether or not he is fit enough to start remains to be seen. If not, expect Sofiane Feghouli to continue on the right wing.

Mark Noble could come back in to steady the midfield against tough opposition, with Robert Snodgrass most likely to make way after a disappointing performance in the loss against Hull City. Arthur Masuaku will replace the injured Aaron Cresswell at left-back.

Pedro Obiang, Angelo Ogbonna, Winston Reid and Gokhan Tore are definitely out, but Diafra Sakho could be in contention after a back injury.

Potential starting XI:Randolph; Byram, Collins, Fonte, Masuaku; Kouyate, Noble, Lanzini; Feghouli, Carroll, Ayew.

Arsenal are odds-on favourites at9/20 to win at home according to Oddschecker, with West Ham priced as outsiders at15/2 and the draw coming in at 9/2.

Alexis Sanchez is backed to score first at 7/2, with Olivier Giroud next at 15/4. The most likely opening goalscorer from the West Ham side is Andy Carroll, who is priced at 9/1.

GAME PREVIEW

Arsene Wenger and Slaven Bilic have long histories with their respective clubs and have built up a lot of credit over the years, but both currently find a portion of - though not all - fans turning against them.

West Ham felt the need to issue a vote of confidence in the under-fire Croatian this week, whichrecently proved the death knell for Claudio Ranieri at Leicester City. Bilic has had a lot to contend with this season and while he will surely see out the campaign, it would be a surprise if there are not serious talks between manager and board in the summer.

The Hammers' new era at the London Stadium has started with a splutter, with their home form particularly poor, and they are not completely clear of the relegation battle. With Dimitri Payet having left and core players difficult to identify beyond Michail Antonio, the injury-prone Andy Carroll and the currently injured Winston Reid, a revamp is needed.

Arsenal, at a higher level, find themselves in a similar situation. The Gunners have a big squad and are deep at a number of positions but have simply not got enough, through the player's fault or the manager's, out of the likes of Aaron Ramsey and Mesut Ozil this season. They need to either move on some big earners or figure out how they plan to build around them more effectively.

For now, both teams are drifting into disappointing finishes. It has already been a costly season in many ways for these two teams, but they have work still to do to ensure it does not get worse.