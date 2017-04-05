Mandzukic out of Napoli-Juventus Coppa Italia clash

Juventus forward Mario Mandzukic will miss the Coppa Italia semi-final meeting with Napoli due to a knee injury.

Mandzukic completed 90 minutes as the Serie A leaders played out a 1-1 draw against Maurizio Sarri's men at Stadio San Paolo on Sunday, despite being a doubt beforehand.

However, the Croatia international suffered a blow to the knee and was not named in the 22-man squad for the Coppa return leg on Wednesday, when Massimiliano Allegri's men will defend a 3-1 aggregate lead.

Speaking at a news conference before his squad was confirmed, Allegri said: "It's unlikely that Mario Mandzukic will feature.

"Any one of Alex Sandro, Stefano Sturaro or Juan Cuadrado could come in to replace him."