Tony Romo hasn't even officially been released by the Cowboys yet, and there are already rumors about his return.

Soon-to-be retiree Tony Romo would reportedly return to Cowboys under right circumstances

Early Tuesday morning, multiple reports said Dallas plans to release Romo.After being released, Romo plans to retire from the NFL and become a broadcaster with a major network. But playing football may not beentirelyout of the picture.

According to NFL Network's Jane Slater, he would return under the right circumstances — a dire need by the Cowboys.



Source: Tony Romo is "retiring" from football to pursue broadcasting, BUT if Cowboys ever REALLY needed him, he'd consider coming back.

— Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) April 4, 2017



MORE: Romo's ring-less career worthy of praise

Slater expanded on her comments on "Good Morning Football" later in the morning.

"It's also my understanding,...he hasn't ruled out football completely. It would not be outside the realm of possibility," Slater said. "Let's say there was in injury in Dallas. Tony would consider coming back and playing for them. Those are things that he has said. He has not ruled out a return to essentially be a savior to a team."

The only condition that makes sense is if something happened to Cowboys QB Dak Prescott early in the 2017 season. A Romo return later in the year doesn't seem likely considering how long the quarterback would have to spend away from football.

Honestly, it's hard to see any situation in which Romo returns. Reports claim the reason for him retiring is all tied to health, and why would he make this decision if he didn't want to endure the physical test that is the NFL?