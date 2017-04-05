Dodgers great Pedro Guerrero reportedly in grave condition

Pedro Guerrero, the former Dodgers and Cardinals slugger who shared MVP honors in the 1981 World Series, reportedly is fighting for his life in a New York hospital.

The 60-year-old was hospitalized after suffering his second stroke in a little over two years, ESPN Deportes reported. The Dominican newspaper Hoy said Guerrero is on a ventilator at a hospital in the Bronx.

Guerreropreviously was hospitalized in the Dominican Republic in February 2015 after a strokebut recovered quickly enough to attend an old-timer's game at Dodger Stadium three months later.



Old Timer's Day at Dodger Stadium: Pedro Guerrero returns to Dodger Stadium. pic.twitter.com/R7LnsBj37y

— Tony Ciniglio (@TCiniglio) May 16, 2015



“It was serious. It was scary,” Guerrero said at the time, via MLB.com. “All the doctors that attended to me in the Dominican, they all said the same thing: ‘They can’t believe I’m alive.’ I’m serious. There’s one doctor who told me, ‘I don’t know if it’s the color of your blood or what, but 92, no 99 out of 100 people who had the same thing you had, they’re gone.’"

Guerrero was a five-time All-Star selection in 15 years in the majors and finished in the top five in National League MVP voting four times. His best season came in 1985, when he hit .320/.422/.577 and had 33 home runs for Los Angeles in 137 games.

He went 7-for-21 with a pair of homers and seven RBIs in the Dodgers' six-game win over the Yankees in the 1981 World Series and shared MVP honors with teammates Ron Cey and Steve Yeager.