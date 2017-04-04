LaLiga: Zidane backs Ronaldo for strong run-in with Madrid

Zinedine Zidane is expecting Cristiano Ronaldo to hit form "like never before" as Real Madrid chase LaLiga and Champions League titles in the closing weeks of the season.

Zidane backs Ronaldo for strong run-in with Madrid

Madrid head into the run-in well placed to challenge for both honours, sitting first top of the league and through to face Bayern in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Ronaldo has been influential as Madrid have taken the European crown in two of the last three campaigns and Zidane is now hopeful his star man can kick on again in the coming matches.

"I think he is going to finish the season like never before," Zidane said of Ronaldo, who has scored 19 LaLiga goals this season, but only netted twice in Europe.

"Well, I never know because he also ended other years very well, but he's very good physically and I hope he will end [the season] very well."

Zidane was also quick to dismiss any criticism of midfielder Luka Modric, insisting he is happy with the Croatia international in response to a question on his form.

"Maybe I'm going to make a mistake," he added. "You're telling me that Modric is doing something wrong and I'm worried about what you're saying, how can you tell me it's not right?

"I'm not worried, I'm happy with what he does on the pitch."

Zidane's side, who lead rivals Barcelona by one point and have a game in hand, face Leganes on Wednesday.