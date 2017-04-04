West Ham desperately need to win a Premier League football match. The Hammers have slipped perilously close to the relegation zone after their dire 2-1 defeat to Hull City on Saturday - and things are not about to get any easier.

West Ham team news: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Arsenal

Slaven Bilic is under intense pressure at the London Stadium and must now rally his troops as they prepare to visit Arsenal, a club in the throes of their own so-called crisis.

WEST HAM INJURIES

West Ham are currently in the midst of an injury crisis, with six players set to miss the encounter with the Gunners.

Though Aaron Cresswell should recover from a knock picked up in the defeat to Hull, midfielder Pedro Obiang is set to be sidelined for the rest of the season with an ankle injury.

Central defender Winston Reid will certainly be unavailable due to a groin problem, while Michail Antonio will also miss out. Reports have suggested he could return from a hamstring problem in time for the game against Arsenal but Goal understands that such reports are premature.

Meanwhile, Angelo Ogbonna, Gokhan Tore and Diafra Sakho are long-term injury absentees.

WEST HAM SUSPENSIONS

West Ham do not currently have any players suspended.

POTENTIAL WEST HAM LINE-UP

Injuries have ravaged West Ham's starting XI, but Cheikhou Kouyate is likely to continue in central midfield, having returned to his favoured position in the defeat to Hull, with Sam Byram deployed at right-back.

Jose Fonte will likely be partnered by James Collins in the centre of defence, with Reid certainly injured.

The performance of Andre Ayew against Hull left a lot to be desired and it remains to be seen if Bilic will keep faith in him, though injuries may force his hand, with Michail Antonio out.

Mark Noble will surely return in midfield, adding steel after Manuel Lanzini was forced to cover the captain against Hull.

ARSENAL TEAM NEWS

The Emirates Stadium is not a happy place to be right now.

Arsene Wenger faces a summer of discontent, with Arsenal in serious danger of missing out on the Champions League.

The Gunners' 2-2 draw with Manchester City last weekend was marred by ugly scenes of fighting between the home fans, and the club are currently seven points behind fourth place, and 18 adrift of leaders Chelsea.

Therefore, victory is a must against the Hammers, though they will be without a few key stars. Laurent Koscielny has an achilles issue, while Petr Cech, Lucas Perez and Santi Cazorla are on the long-term injury list.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Aaron Ramsey, meanwhile, are both doubtful after suffering hamstring and calf injuries, respectively.

BEST OPTA MATCH FACTS



Arsenal have lost just one of their last 17 Premier League games against West Ham (W13, D3), though it did come in this exact fixture last season.



West Ham have won five Premier League away games against Arsenal - they've only won more on the road in the competition against Fulham.



Arsenal have won just one of their last eight Premier League matches played in midweek (Tues-Thurs), drawing four and losing three.





TV COVERAGE & KICK-OFF TIME

The gameis due to kick off at 19:45 on Wednesday, and will not be televised live in the UK. Highlights will be broadcast on Match of the Day at 22:45 on BBC One.