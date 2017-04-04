Lekhwiya maintained their position at the top the Qatar Stars League with a 5-1 win over El Jaish on Sunday.

Qatar Stars League: Lekhwiya debutant Edgar Bruno da Silva hits the ground running

A goal on debut for new signing Edgar Bruno da Silva was the icing on the cake for the league leaders.

The Brazilian came off the bench to score his side's fourth goal in the rout.

Joiningthe team in the place of the injured Moroccan Youssef El Arabi, he dedicated his goal to the fans.

"I know well the value of Lekhwiya team and I know that it is one of the special teams in the Gulf and in Qatar, so the task will not be easy for me and this is what keeps me at the top of my concentration when I entered the stadium," he said.

"I was able to help my team-mates who gave me a chance that to score and to cheer up the team's fans who are waiting for usto regain the QSL title."