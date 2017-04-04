Rugby Union: Cockerill takes charge as Ford leaves Toulon

Richard Cockerill has been appointed head coach at Toulon until the end of the season after Mike Ford left the Top 14 giants by mutual consent.

Cockerill takes charge as Ford leaves Toulon

Toulon announced two weeks ago that Ford's contract would not be renewed beyond the current campaign, with Fabien Galthie come in as director of rugby in 2017-18.

However, following Sunday's European Champions Cup quarter-final elimination at the hands of Clermont Auvergne, the ex-Bath boss has departed with immediate effect.

Former Leicester Tigers director of rugby Cockerill, who initially joined Toulon as a consultant in January, will take charge of first-team affairs until the end of the season, when he will complete his move to Edinburgh as head coach.

Marc Dal Maso will assist Cockerill, with former Australia international Matt Giteau taking up a player-coach role.

Toulon are primed to reach the Top 14 play-offs, sitting fourth in the table and four points clear of Bordeaux-Begles in seventh.

Cockerill's first match in charge will come at home to Toulouse on Sunday.