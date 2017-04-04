Arsene Wenger has stressed he will "soon" reveal whether he will stay at Emirates Stadium or leave the club after more than two decades at the helm.

'You will get the answer soon' - Arsenal boss Wenger refusing to reveal future call

The 67-year-old's contract expires at the end of the season and his future at the club remains uncertainamid ongoing protests, with sections of the Arsenal fan basecalling for the Frenchman's departure.

Wenger remains calm, though, and is adamant that supporters'criticism is not a distraction for him.

'Arsenal fans wants the team to lose'

"I have answered thequestion about my future many times. Do not worry, you will get the answersoon," said Wenger ahead of Wednesday's Premier League match with West Ham.

"I am a professional and when you are a professional you perform in ideal conditions and non-ideal conditions.

"I love to win football games and I just focus on that. I work for my club with honesty and integrity. I am not scared and accept thejudgement of the people. I focus on what I think is important during the game."

Chief executive Ivan Gazidis told fans at the weekend that this season "needs to be a catalyst for change", but Wenger's focus lies elsewhere for now.

"The board is responsible for the decisions on the future," he added.

"It is difficult to debate about things which are not important.

Alexis's dogs in 'Wenger Out' protest?!

"What is important is good football players and good football and to defend the colours of the club. What is important is playing with the right spirit, the right attitude.

"The rest is just literature."

The Gunners drew 2-2 with Manchester City on Sunday to remain sixth in the table, still seven points shy of the final Champions League qualification spot.