While officiating dominated some of the discourse, the 2017 NCAA Tournament final was a closely-contested, back-and-forth duel betweeen Gonzaga and North Carolina.

NCAA championship 2017: Sports world reacts to North Carolina's national championship win

In the end, the Tar Heels pulled off a 71-65 victory, and athletes, commentators and fans reacted to the win on Twitter.

MORE:North Carolina beats Gonzaga to avenge 2016 loss to Villanova

Many made light of the fact that the sloppy play and number of fouls called in the game.



It's finally over.

— Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) April 4, 2017





Fouls and an ankle sprain. That's all I'll remember

— Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) April 4, 2017





Congratulations to the #Tarheels. That game was so bad I'm going to have difficulty sleeping.

— Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) April 4, 2017



But, it was the still the National Championship game, and plenty of people were either dancing or devestating following the result.

Former Tar Heels were elated.



You better believe it.....GoHeels 2017 CHAMPS!!! pic.twitter.com/GPTz2fEUek

— Vince Carter (@mrvincecarter15) April 4, 2017







— John Henson (@Johnhenson31) April 4, 2017





And that's CAROLINA BASKETBALL #trusttheprogram

— Reggie Bullock (@ReggieBullock35) April 4, 2017





LETS BRING IT BACK TO THE CHAAAAAP!!!! YESSSIR!!

— Wayne Ellington (@WayneElli22) April 4, 2017





University of National Champions

— Kendall Marshall (@KButter5) April 4, 2017





Yeahhhhhhhhhhhh boyyyyyyyyyyyyyyssssssssssssaaa!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

— Brice Johnson (@bjohnson_23) April 4, 2017





Champs!

— Marcus Paige (@marcuspaige5) April 4, 2017





Unc all day... The dean dome gonna be rockin... Auto correct kills my tweet game man

— Ty Lawson (@TyLawson3) February 12, 2014



Former Gonzaga players were disappointed, but held their heads high.



Proud of these boys! Proud to be a Zag! #ZagUp #UnitedWeZag

— Kevin Pangos (@KPangos) April 4, 2017



Even long-time UNC nemesis JJ Redick took time to congratulate the Heels — and slam the NCAA.



Congrats to UNC. Seriously. Also- every player on the court tonight should have been paid. Scholarships don't count. Don't @ me.

— JJ Redick (@JJRedick) April 4, 2017



And of course, plenty of unaffilliatedprofessional athletes offered their congratualiations as well.



Congratulations to legendary Coach Roy Williams and the @UNC_Basketball team! What a game! @ZagMBB fought until the end.

— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 4, 2017





We did it unc unc unc !!!!!

— Lesean McCoy (@CutonDime25) April 4, 2017





Now UNC fans can exhale and shift focus to the Lakers and Yankees.

— Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) April 4, 2017





Nah keep it in the ACC plus my boy Theo a champion https://t.co/b2OuSpZGTg

— Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) April 4, 2017

