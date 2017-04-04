News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Is this the greatest Comm Games celebration ever?
The greatest Comm Games celebration ever?

NCAA championship: Sports world reacts to North Carolina&apos;s national championship win

Sporting News
Sporting News /

While officiating dominated some of the discourse, the 2017 NCAA Tournament final was a closely-contested, back-and-forth duel betweeen Gonzaga and North Carolina.

NCAA championship 2017: Sports world reacts to North Carolina&apos;s national championship win

NCAA championship 2017: Sports world reacts to North Carolina&apos;s national championship win

In the end, the Tar Heels pulled off a 71-65 victory, and athletes, commentators and fans reacted to the win on Twitter.

MORE:North Carolina beats Gonzaga to avenge 2016 loss to Villanova

Many made light of the fact that the sloppy play and number of fouls called in the game.





But, it was the still the National Championship game, and plenty of people were either dancing or devestating following the result.

Former Tar Heels were elated.












Former Gonzaga players were disappointed, but held their heads high.




Even long-time UNC nemesis JJ Redick took time to congratulate the Heels — and slam the NCAA.



And of course, plenty of unaffilliatedprofessional athletes offered their congratualiations as well.










Back To Top