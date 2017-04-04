News

NCAA championship 2017: Was Kennedy Meeks&apos; hand out of bounds?

Sporting News
Sporting News /

The refereeing was not the greatest in the national championship game between North Carolina and Gonzaga. Even LeBron James knew it.

And with 50 seconds to play in a 66-65 game, the referees appeared to have missed another call.



MORE: Highlights from North Carolina's national title win

Let's look at it from another angle:



Tar Heels forwardKennedy Meeks' hand was out of bounds while fighting for a loose ball with Gonzaga's Silas Melson, withthe referee standing on the baseline watching the play unfold. Play continued for a couple of seconds until the referees called a jump ball and North Carolina retained possession. The Tar Heels went on to win the 2017 NCAA Tournament, beating the Bulldogs, 71-65.

With such a crucial call missed, will this turn into another LPGA-Lexi Thompson orJ.T.-Barrett-was-short kind of moment?

