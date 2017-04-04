The 2017 Masters is a case of learning from past mistakes for Rickie Fowler, who believes he has slightly under-delivered on his early-career promise.

It's live and learn - Fowler hoping to heed Augusta's harsh lessons

Now 28, Fowler has struggled to hit the heights of 2014, when he finished in the top five at each major.

His best result since then came at Augusta in 2015 when he finished tied for 12th, before missing the cut last time around.

Fowler has enjoyed a positive start to 2017, however, with a win at the Honda Classic in February and, as he faced the media at Augusta on Monday, the American was asked how he felt his achievements to date matched up to his own expectations.

"So far, I would say under," Fowler replied. "But I would look back and I definitely wouldn't be disappointed about the career I've had.

"And especially with where I'm at right now, and where I feel like the game is going and where it can go. Getting the win at Honda, and the work we've been able to put in... yeah, I'm ready for a fun ride coming in.

"Yeah, I would have liked to have won more. I would have liked to have been there in some more majors. But, hey, it's tough out here, but I'm enjoying the ride."

Fowler failed to make it to the weekend at Augusta a year ago but 12 months on he hopes the lesson learned from that experience will benefit him this week.

"Last year was tough. I just made some dumb mistakes that easily could have been avoided," Fowler said. "I don't have to play my best golf around here to get it around the golf course and still find a way to score.

"I know this golf course too well now to really make those mistakes that I did last year. I really kind of had to kick myself in the butt because I should have been playing on the weekend even with making a couple mistakes, and I just happened to kind of compound them and take myself out from being able to have a chance to go into the weekend and play well.

"So it's live and learn. Hopefully that's something that doesn't happen again."