Final Four 2017: Man behind Gonzaga's worldwide appeal waits in wings for opportunity to lead

GLENDALE, Ariz. — If you’ve watched Gonzaga men's basketballat any point over the past 15 years, you’ve seen Tommy Lloyd lurking in the background behind coach Mark Few.

On the sidelines, Lloyd will wear a crisp, tucked-in shirt with no tie under a blue blazer. He is known around the West Coast for sitting in unorthodox positions, as he did Saturday in the Final Four when the 42-year-old assistant had his feet up on the raised court at University of Phoenix Stadium as he took in the action.

“Unorthodox” is also probably the best way to describe the way Gonzaga has built its program over the past two decades, to the point it will play for the national championship Monday against traditional power North Carolina (9:20 p.m. ET, CBS). Beyond Few, there’s an argument to be made that no other person has made as large an impact on the program as Lloyd, not only because of his coaching acumen but also because of his ability to get international players — something that significantly hastened the program's development.

Eighteen years ago, when Lloyd joined Few's staff as a graduate assistant, he was making $1,000 a month with no medical benefits. He supplemented his income by working summer camps. During that time, Few told him that if he really wanted to make it in the coaching business, he’d need to find a recruiting niche. That bit of advice is a big reason behind the construction of Gonzaga’s international recruiting pipeline.

“I had some comfort in Europe, so I just started calling people and one thing led to the next,” Lloyd said. “We understood that we needed to start getting higher-level players to be competitive long term at Gonzaga. Spokane’s (where Gonzaga is located) great, but it’s not like it’s a hotbed of talent. We had to look elsewhere. So we decided to dedicate time and resources to bringing in international guys."

There was only one problem:Lloyd didn’t have any contacts. That meant he had to cold-call teams and people worldwide.

“Coach Few gave me a calling card and said, ‘Get on the phone, get us some options,’ ” Lloyd said. ”So a month later, our comptroller’s office called him and said, “Hey, we’ve got $2,000 on this credit card; did someone steal your card, did you lose it?' No, it was me, making long-distance calls. So he found out it was me, and he told me to keep doing my deal.”

Lloyd's persistence has paid off with a string of recruiting successes. The first was Ronny Turiaf, a Martinique-born French international who led the West Coast Conference in scoring and then went on to play for a decade in the NBA. Then came J.P. Batista out of Brazil and Elias Harris from Germany, as well as a few fliers who didn’t work out, such as Guy Landry Ebi and Mathis Monninghoff. The most consistent source of elite talent for Gonzaga has been Canada, and Lloyd opened that pipeline, too. He played a pivotal role in getting Robert Sacre, Kevin Pangos and Kelly Olynyk.

Domantas Sabonis became the first European player from Gonzaga to go in the first round of the NBA Draft. On this team, Lloyd is directly responsible for bringing in Przemek Karnowski, Killian Tillie and Rui Hachimura.

“He’s a great recruiter,” Tillie said. “We know he has a lot of experience with international players. He just showed the results he had, how he did it, and it made me want to come to Gonzaga.”

The fact this year's Gonzaga roster is more talented than in past years can be traced directly to that lineage — particularly Olynyk. The success of international players sells itself, and the team’s incredible success with redshirt years did not go unnoticed with transfers like Nigel Williams-Goss and Jonathan Williams III.

Given his success in building the brand overseas, it’s fair to say Lloyd has played one of the most pivotal roles in making the Bulldogs an NCAA power.

That success, however, begs the question: Why is Lloyd likely going to coach a 19th season at the school in 2017-18 rather than moving on to become a head coach elsewhere? Well, Lloyd swears he has never been officially offered another coaching job — either as an assistant or as a head coach — in his career. He joked that maybe he needs to advocate for himself a bit more, but he ultimately noted that he thinks the reason is that people no longer see Gonzaga as a “stepping stone” program.

But there’s also another factor. Gonzaga’s administration has done everything in its power to keep him around, including making him the coach-in-waiting for whenever Few decides to hang it up.

“I have a contract to be the next head coach at Gonzaga,” Lloyd said. “That’s not something I take lightly. If I decide to walk away from that, will I ever get to be the head coach at Gonzaga? I don’t know. Basically, being the head coach at Gonzaga would probably be my dream job. Now, will that happen? I don’t know. Will something else come along? I don’t know. But that’s the way I view it right now.”

But as we’ve seen with situations like Mike Hopkins this offseason, the long-time Syracuse assistant who decided not to wait any longer for Jim Boeheim to hang things up. And while Few certainly does not seem as driven as others to coach deep into his 70s, the fact he’s only 54 has to raise questions about whether he could be at the university for another decade. For his part, Lloyd is candid about wanting to be a head coach at some point, but understands that it might be a while.

“Sure,” Lloyd said. “It’s not something I shy away from. But I’m going to be smart about that deal. I have an unbelievable thing at Gonzaga.

“(Few has)built the program. It’s his decision. How selfish would it be for me to say, ‘Enough, it’s my turn’? I just appreciate being a part of it.”

Lloyd has been instrumental in developing one of the greatest program turnarounds in college athletics history. At this stage, it’s impossible to speculate on what the future holds for him.

But next time you’re watching Gonzaga, look for the guy on the sidelines behind Few. He’s not quite as important as the 600-plus-win head coach, but he’s probably next in line if you’re looking to assign credit to what the Bulldogs have become over the past two decades.