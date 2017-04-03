Manchester United star Juan Mata looks on the bright side after surgery

Juan Mata considers Manchester United to have been “unlucky” this season after joining a long list of injury victims.

The Spain international has been forced to undergo groin surgery, with Jose Mourinho admitting that he expects to be without the midfielder for "a long time".

That means the World Cup winner now finds himself restricted to a spectator role, although he is trying to remain upbeat on a personal level and as a follower of United’s fortunes.

Mata wrote in a blog on his personal website: “This situation is new for me, after having surgery this week, but I feel positive and I’m looking forward to getting well and trying to help the team. Besides, right now, your messages of support are like an extra power for me.

“Watching a game of your team on TV is not the best possible experience, but I had to do it on Saturday [against West Brom]. It was a shame that we weren’t able to get the three points because now we would be in a better position, especially after the draw between Arsenal and [Manchester] City, but we have to keep going.

“We had some chances to score that goal that sometimes is so difficult to get, but we couldn’t make them. Now we have to focus on the next game, against Everton at home this Tuesday, and try to win this one. At this moment, we’re being unlucky in terms of players injured or suspended. I hope the situation gets better from now until the end of the season.”

Mata finds himself sidelined during a crucial period for United.

As the club continues to compete on multiple fronts, there are important Premier League and Europa League fixtures approaching for Jose Mourinho’s men.

They will need as many bodies as possible to help them through a testing run, while Mata’s eye for goal will also be a big miss as the 28-year-old has 10 efforts to his name this season.