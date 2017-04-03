Former Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal feels the players should shoulder some of the blame for Danny Blind's dismissal as Oranje boss.

Van Gaal blames Netherlands players for Blind failure

Blind got the sack in the wake of Netherlands' 2-0 World Cup qualification defeat at the hands of Bulgaria last month and has received his fair share of criticism for his underwhelming spell in charge of the Dutch national team.

However, Van Gaal feels it would be unfair to solely blame Blind for Netherlands' poor results in recent years.

"Blind should take some of the blame, but the players were at fault the most," Van Gaal was quoted as saying by De Telegraaf.

"The players never get mentioned anywhere, though..."

Reports suggest the Dutch Football Association (KNVB) has lined up Van Gaal as their new director of football, while he has also been linked with a return as national team coach.

However, the former Manchester United boss stressed any such claims are premature.

"That is part of the structure of the KNVB, but they need to find a new national team coach first," he added when asked about the position of director of football.

"A return as national team coach? I will answer that question if the KNVB ask it..."