Man Utd boss Mourinho oversees unwanted Premier League record

Manchester United have hit a new Premier League low under Jose Mourinho in terms of their win percentage on home soil.

While Old Trafford was once a fortress for the Red Devils, it has become something of an unhappy hunting ground in recent times.

Under the guidance of Sir Alex Ferguson, few opponents relished a trip to the red half of Manchester.

United’s struggles since the legendary Scot departed have been well publicised, though, and the Theatre of Dreams remains anything but in 2016-17 with Mourinho at the helm.



40% - Manchester United's home league win % this season is their lowest in the Premier League era (40%, W6 D8 L1). Ransack.

A 0-0 draw with West Brom on Saturday saw United suffer more home discomfort.

Mourinho’s men have been held on eight occasions this season in front of their own supporters, with just six victories collected from 15 fixtures.

It is that inability to secure wins which has prevented the club from pushing on into the top four, with a 20-goal return better than only six other sides in the division.

The Red Devils will get another opportunity to start getting things right when Everton pay them a visit on Tuesday, while Chelsea, Swansea and Crystal Palace are also due at Old Trafford before the end of the season.