MarcBartra hopes social media can help him find the brave Borussia Dortmund supporter who sat among the fans of fierce foes Schalke during Saturday's Revierderby.

#SheLovesBVB - Bartra seeks out brave Borussia Dortmund fan

The lone women was pictured wearing the yellow of BVB among a sea of royal Schalke blue somewhere in Veltins-Arena, as the region's two biggest clubs played out a 1-1 Bundesliga draw.

Bartra only moved to Signal Iduna Park from Barcelona in June, but the 26-year-old Spain international, who was perhaps fortunate not to concede a penalty in Gelsenkirchen, has already made 27 appearances for his new club.



I want to meet this woman! Will you help me find her? I wanna gift her my shirt! Help me with RT + hashtag #SheLovesBVB @BVB #EchteLiebe pic.twitter.com/ETh6cIJteR

— Marc Bartra (@MarcBartra) April 2, 2017



And he appears to be fully committed to the Dortmund cause, launching a mission to find the mystery follower and reward her for a very public gesture of loyalty.

Despite Bartra's chirpiness, the draw is a bad one for Dortmund as it leaves Thomas Tuchel's men in fourth place - five points behind second-placed RB Leipzig and a further 13 behind leaders Bayern Munich.