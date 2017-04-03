Liverpool defender close to sealing new contract at Anfield

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren expects to sign a contract renewal in the coming weeks.

Lovren in line for Liverpool renewal

The Croatia international joined Liverpool from Southampton in July 2014 for a fee believed to be in the region of £20 million and has developed into an important first-team member after a difficult start to life at Anfield.

His existing deal runs until June 2019, but he hopes to sign a new contract before the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

"Progress on the contract is going on and I would say that hopefully everything will be clear in the next month," Lovren told reporters.

"Like I have said many times about my future, I am really happy here. I am settled after everything that happened in the beginning.

"I just want to improve every day here, show my quality and give my best for the club."

Lovren, 27, has made 24 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool this term.

He recently made his comeback in the 3-1 win over Everton after a two-month spell on the sidelines due to a knee injury.