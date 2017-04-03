NRL: Marshall out for six weeks with wrist injury

Brisbane Broncos playmaker Benji Marshall is set to miss at least six weeks with a fractured wrist.

Marshall out for six weeks with wrist injury

Marshall, who has played just one game in the NRL this season, suffered the injury while featuring for the Broncos' feeder club Redcliffe.

The 32-year-old Kiwi had scored a try and set up three others, but scans on Monday revealed a fracture – which the Broncos estimate will take six weeks to heal.

"It is really unlucky for it to happen like this but that is football," Marshall said.

"All I can do now is concentrate on it getting better and keep training for a return as soon as I am able."

Marshall joined the Broncos from the St George Illawarra Dragons ahead of this season and played in round three against Melbourne Storm.

The Broncos are ninth in the NRL after two wins from their opening five games.