The touching real life moment at WrestleMania 33

Talk about a WrestleMania moment.
After finishing his business in the ring against The Miz and wife Maryse, John Cena offered girlfriend Nikki a different kind of ring at WrestleMania — amidst a chorus of boos, of course.
"I have been waiting so long to ask you this...WILL YOU MARRY ME?" - @JohnCena to Nikki @BellaTwins! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/Rmfvtp9biQ
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 3, 2017
TALK ABOUT A #WrestleMania MOMENT! @JohnCena and Nikki @BellaTwins are officially ENGAGED! pic.twitter.com/RaUMfN75lT
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2017
"This is what you wanted...I'm so very proud of you." - @JohnCena to Nikki @BellaTwins #WrestleMania #MixedTag pic.twitter.com/Ym7aCnFN2c
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 3, 2017
Cena, a lifelong WWE man and girlfriend Bella, a WWE mainstay for some time now, have been together for quite a while.
Tonight, they walked down the aisle to the ring for the first time, and soon, they'll be walking down a different aisle.
Congrats, John and Nikki!