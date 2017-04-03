The touching real life moment at WrestleMania 33

News

Sporting News
Talk about a WrestleMania moment.

After finishing his business in the ring against The Miz and wife Maryse, John Cena offered girlfriend Nikki a different kind of ring at WrestleMania — amidst a chorus of boos, of course.



"I have been waiting so long to ask you this...WILL YOU MARRY ME?" - @JohnCena to Nikki @BellaTwins! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/Rmfvtp9biQ


— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 3, 2017


TALK ABOUT A #WrestleMania MOMENT! @JohnCena and Nikki @BellaTwins are officially ENGAGED! pic.twitter.com/RaUMfN75lT


— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2017


"This is what you wanted...I'm so very proud of you." - @JohnCena to Nikki @BellaTwins #WrestleMania #MixedTag pic.twitter.com/Ym7aCnFN2c


— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 3, 2017

Cena, a lifelong WWE man and girlfriend Bella, a WWE mainstay for some time now, have been together for quite a while.

Tonight, they walked down the aisle to the ring for the first time, and soon, they'll be walking down a different aisle.

Congrats, John and Nikki!

