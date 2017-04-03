Munster-Saracens will be 'very special', says McCall

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall is eagerly anticipating a "very special day" after his side secured a European Champions Cup semi-final tie against Munster at Dublin's Aviva Stadium.

Reigning European champions Saracens produced a fine display on Sunday to beat Glasgow Warriors 38-13 at Allianz Park.

As a result of that success, Sarries will now travel to Ireland in three weeks to face Munster, who booked their last-four berth 24 hours earlier with victory over Toulouse.

"There's going to be 50,000 Munster fans, we all know there's an emotional element to this game and making sure that we're able to cope with that when it comes along is going to be one of our tasks in the next few weeks," said McCall.

"It's going to be a very special day."

McCall was thrilled with Sarries' performance against Glasgow, which saw Chris Ashton run in two tries and England's Owen Farrell kick 18 points.

"For me, the team were outstanding," McCall added. "We were against an opponent who have been preparing for this game for a couple of months and I thought we were really engaged and really alive throughout the game, ready for most of the things they threw our way.

"It was a really pleasing performance."

Clermont Auvergne beat Toulon in Sunday's other quarter-final and will face Leinster