Roger Federer has revealed the French Open is likely to be the only clay-court tournament he plays in 2017, as he looks to give his body sufficient rest following his remarkable recent resurgence.

Miami champion Federer set to rest ahead of Roland Garros

After missing much of last season through injury, Federer has bounced back in stunning style by winning the Australian Open, BNP Paribas Open and Miami Open this year.

A straight-sets victory over arch-rival Rafael Nadal on Sunday secured the latest of those titles for the evergreen 35-year-old Swiss.

After that win, Federer confirmed he intends to avoid competitive action until Roland Garros hosts the year's second grand slam between May 29 and June 11.

In a court-side interview with ESPN's Brad Gilbert, Federer said: "I'm not 24 any more, so things have changed in a big way and I probably won't play any clay-court events except the French.

"I need a rest, my body needs healing. I need time as well to prepare, so you'll probably see me at the French again."