Mother Nature and looming thunderstorms couldn't stop golfers from completing thefinal round of the Shell Houston Open Sunday.

Shell Houston Open: Russell Henley's hot final round earns him third PGA win, spot in The Masters

And no one could stop Russell Henley from storming to victory at the Golf Club of Houston.

The 27-year-old Georgia native carded a final-round score of 65 to win the tournament by threestrokes over Sung Kang. He finished at 20-under par.

It's Henley's third career victory on the PGA Tour, and first since 2014. Better still, it earned him a spot in The Masters this week.

With the forecast calling forthunderstorms, some possibly severe, to move into the Houston area around 3 p.m. local time, PGA officials moved the final round start times up, with groups of three makinga split start Sunday morning off tees 1 and 10.

Henley, who started the day third on the leaderboard, four strokes behind leader Kang, immediately mounted a charge to the front.

Henley carded 10 birdies, including five of the first eight holes, to put himself atop the board.

To say Henley had a hot putter going this weekend would be an understatement.



Longest putts by @RussHenleyGolf this week:



40 feet



39 feet



31 feet



31 feet



26 feet



24 feet



21 feet



17 feet





Incredible. pic.twitter.com/TLOfwE7r6C

— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 2, 2017



Kang, who seemed ready to run away from the field after going 65-63 in the first two rounds before shooting 71 Saturday, shot even par 72 Sunday, but held onto the runnerup position. He's still seeking his first career victory.

Luke List carded a four-under 68 to finish at 16 under, tied for third with Rickie Fowler, who shot a 70 Sunday.

Daniel Berger fired a 67 in the final round to finish fifth at 13 under.

