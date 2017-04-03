News

Rory McIlroy receives pre-Masters boost with fresh long-term Nike deal

Rory McIlroy has agreed a new long-term endorsement deal with sportswear manufacturing giant Nike.

The four-time major champion first signed with the companyin 2013 andthe partnership looks set to continue for a long time yet after McIlroydeclared he was "looking forward to the next 10-plus years" as a Nike athlete.

"I've loved this company since I was a kid,"McIlroysaid in a release on Nike's official website. "I'm really happy to continue this journey with Nike."



The deal will come as a welcome boost to the Northern Irishman, who is preparing to take on the challenges the Masters in Augusta, which begins on Thursday.

McIlroy is one green jacket away from completing a career Grand Slam as he continues his wait to exorcize the demons of his 2011 meltdown at the famous course, when he blew a four-shot lead in the final round.

