Blue Jays place Roberto Osuna on DL, release Melvin Upton Jr. ahead of opening day

Closer Roberto Osuna has been placed on the 10-day disabled list and outfielder Melvin Upton Jr. has been released by the Blue Jays, the team announced Sunday.

As the Jays prepare their 25-man roster before their opening day game against the Orioles on Monday, the team decided to go without Osuna, whose injury is listed as a cervical spasm.

He pitched fine during Friday night's exhibition game against the Pirates Friday night, but the after effects apparently havehim sidelined.

A cause for concern over Osuna's back is his drop in velocity, which went from 96 mph last season to 93 mph this year.

Right-handerDominic Leonewas recalled from Triple-A to take Osuna's roster spot for Monday's opener at Baltimore, and veteran closer Jason Grilli is also expected to fill some gaps

Upton's release comes after he hit a home run Saturday night in an exhibition game against the Pirates. However, he was batting just .194 with three home runs and seven RBIs this spring.

Instead, the final roster spot went toinfielderRyan Goins.

Upton was acquired last July from the Padres beforelast year's non-waiver trade deadline, which means San Diego is responsible for the majority of his $16.5 million deal for 2017. Toronto has to pay Upton only $1 million of that cut.