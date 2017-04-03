Basketball observers have long wondered when Patrick Ewing, an assistant coach in the NBA since 2003, would get a crack at head coaching position.

Patrick Ewing reportedly ‘major candidate’ for Georgetown coaching gig

When the Georgetown job opened up, it seemed like a natural fit.

Ewing has “emerged as a major candidate” to become head coach at Georgetown, his alma mater, FanRag Sports reported.

Ewing, currently the associate head coach of the Charlotte Hornets, has interviewed for the Georgetown job multiple times, a source told the website.

Another source said Ewing is the choice of John Thompson Jr., who coached Ewing when he starred for the Hoyas from 1981-85.

Thompson’s son, John Thompson III, was fired from the position in March after two consecutive losing seasons.