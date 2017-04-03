"The Grandest Stage of them All" is here. The special tights, elaborate entrances andshocking match finishes (well, maybe) are all going to take place in Orlando on Sunday night.

WrestleMania 33: Live blog, updates, card, match results, highlights, rumors

While the build for WrestleMania 33 hasn't been the best, the card is actually shaping up to be pretty great, top to bottom.

There's tons of potential here: Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens are set to go to war after just over a year of being best friends. This could easily be match of the night.

The Triple Threat ladder match for the Raw Tag Team Championship should be great, with three solid teams in the mix for the crown.

There are some rumored NXT debuts tonight, coming off an NXT TakeOver event in Orlando last night.

Will the Undertaker fatten his WrestleMania record, or could Roman Reigns stop the "Dead Man" in his tracks?

All these questions and more will finally be answered!

WrestleMania 33 updates

(This section will be updated throughout the day and as the event draws closer. All times eastern.)

4:28 p.m.:Be sure to follow @sn_wrestling through the night for moderately entertaining Tweets!

3:46 p.m.:Looks like AJ Styles has moved on from beating up John Cena, to beating up Shane McMahon.



I made my @WrestleMania debut last year & I stole the show. This year I'm not just putting on a show.





I'm gonna beat up Shane McMahon.

— AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) April 2, 2017



12:24 p.m.:Enzo is going to make Orlando his own personal red carpet...



Wrestlemania?! Biggest runway of em all: $50,000 on my body not including 1of1 signature #AirEnzo'S courtesy of @Jumpman23 ...they priceless

— Enzo Amore (@WWEAaLLday21) April 2, 2017



11:40 a.m.:Stephanie McMahon and Mr. Stephanie McMahon have arrived...



Just arrived at the Citrus Bowl with @TripleH. Can't believe that #WrestleMania 33 is finally here! pic.twitter.com/WhDsDM8wP5

— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) April 2, 2017



WrestleMania 33 card

— Goldberg (c) vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship

— Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Randy Orton for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

— The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns

— Triple H vs. Seth Rollins in an unsanctioned match

— Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles

—Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax for the WWE Raw Women's Championship

— Chris Jericho (c) vs. Kevin Owens for the United States Championship

— Dean Ambrose (c) vs. Baron Corbin for the Intercontinental Championship

— The Club (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson) (c) vs. Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Cesaro & Sheamusfor the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship (Ladder Match)

— Alexa Bliss (c) vs. the World for the WWE SmackDownWomen's Championship

— Neville (c) vs. Austin Aries for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship (Pre-show)

— Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal (Pre-show)

WrestleMania 33 predictions

— Brock Lesnardefeats Goldberg

— Randy Orton defeats Bray Wyatt

— The Undertaker defeats Roman Reigns

— Seth Rollins walks away from the unsanctioned match

— AJ Styles defeats Shane McMahon

— Bayleyretains the WWE Raw Women's Championship

— Kevin Owens defeats Chris Jericho for the U.S. Championship

— Baron Corbin defeats Dean Ambrose for the Intercontinental Championship

— The Club retains the Raw Tag Team Championship.

— Alexa Bliss loses her WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

— Neville retains the WWE Cruiserweight Championship