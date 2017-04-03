Arsenal dropped two points, Welbeck claims

Danny Welbeck says Arsenal were determined to beat Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, but there was little evidence of that desire as the teams battled to a cagey 2-2 draw in the Premier League.

City led twice in north London through Leroy Sane and Sergio Aguero, Theo Walcott and Shkodran Mustafi netting in the first and second half respectively to get the hosts back on level terms.

Chances were in short supply after the German's 53rd-minute header, though, the result leaving City 11 points back from league leaders Chelsea, while Arsenal are seven points outside the Champions League qualification places.

Former Manchester United striker Welbeck praised his side for responding to going behind, but was left frustrated by their failure to force a winner, with the pressure on manager Arsene Wenger, who is out of contract at the end of the season and facing calls to quit, unlikely to have eased.

"I think we have to look at the performance and see where we conceded the goals," Welbeck told Sky Sports.

"Great character from us to respond in the way that we did.

"Obviously at this point in the season… it's not good enough for us. We want to be further up the league. We dropped two points. It's something we're going to have to build on in the next game," he added, referring to Wednesday's home match against West Ham.

"Two attacking teams, two teams who want to play with the ball, have possession. A bit of a cagey game in these sort of surrounds. [But] we wanted the three points."