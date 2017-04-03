Robert Lewandowski wants Bayern Munich to keep winning and having funwhile avoiding complacency as they march towards a fifth consecutive Bundesliga crown.

Lewandowski urges Bayern to keep winning and having fun

The Poland international netted a hat-trick to help Bayern to a 6-0 win over Augsburg on Saturday, keeping their 13-point lead over second-placed RB Leipzig intact.

Bayern's domestic dominance shows no signs of slowing up, although Pep Guardiola's vintage of recent seasons were often thought to struggle in the latter stages of the Champions League as their Bundesliga exertions wound down.

And Lewandowski preached the importance of keeping the pedal to the floor.

"We showed that we have a lot of fun together as a team," the striker told the official Bundesliga website.

"It was important to show that we were in good shape following the international break. Whether it is in the Bundesliga or the Champions League we want to maintain our form. I am very happy and we enjoyed the game.

"We know what it means to play in the Bundesliga, even if we are already 13 points in front.

"We have to give our all in the Bundesliga, even if we are already 2-0 or 3-0 up. We want to keep playing consistently. That is the only way to stay clear until the end of the season."