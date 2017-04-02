VIDEO: De Preville scores a fine solo goal for Lille

Nicolas De Preville illuminated Lille’s Ligue 1 encounter with Bastia by scoring the only goal of the game in an encounter that produced little excitement.

The winger struck three minutes after the break, embarrassing defender Lindsay Rose on the left wing before cutting inside and lifting the ball past goalkeeper Jean-Louis Leca from a tight angle.

It was a goal that the Corsican side had no answer for, leaving them rooted in the relegation zone with just seven matches of the campaign remaining.

Defeat prompted angry protests from home fans after the game, who demanded the resignation of the board.

Otherwise, the match was notable for an eight-minute delay shortly after De Preville’s goal due to floodlight failure.

After being buoyed by that success, Lille tackle Monaco in the Coupe de France on Tuesday, with the knockout competition keeping their hopes of European football alive for next season.

