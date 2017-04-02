Cricket: Mashrafe suspended from one ODI for slow over-rate

Mashrafe Mortaza has been handed a one-match suspension from one-day internationals after Bangladesh maintained a slow over-rate against Sri Lanka on Saturday.

The Tigers were found to be two overs short of their target in the 70-run defeat, with captain Mashrafe now forced to miss their next ODI, scheduled to take place against Ireland in May.

Mashrafe has also been fined 40 per cent of his match fee, while the rest of his side have been docked 20 per cent.

An ICC statement read: "As Mashrafe had previously been found guilty of a minor over-rate offence during the first ODI against New Zealand in Christchurch on 26 December 2016, this offence constituted his second minor over-rate offence within a 12-month period which has led to a suspension."

After the three-match ODI series with Sri Lanka finished 1-1, Mashrafe is free to face the same opponents in their two Twenty20 clashes, the first of which is on Tuesday.