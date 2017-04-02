Wellington Phoenix shocked Melbourne Victory 3-0 at AAMI Park to keep their A-League Finals Series hopes alive.

A-League Review: Bonevacia stuns Melbourne Victory, Maclaren nets nine-minute hat-trick

The visitors got off to a fine start and opened the scoring after just nine minutes, Dutch midfielder Roly Bonevacia converting with a powerful shot from outside the area.

Bonevacia continued to cause Melbourne all kinds of trouble in the opening 45 minutes and he doubled his side's lead with another long-range strike that hit both uprights before crossing the line.

Victory defender Alan Baro was then shown a red card after bringing down Kosta Barbarouses, before Shane Smeltz netted a third in the dying minutes of the game.

Wellington are trailing sixth-placed Perth Glory by four points with two games left, while Melbourne remain second in the table.

Elsewhere, Brisbane Roar demolished Central Coast Mariners 5-1 as Jamie Maclaren netted a nine-minute hat-trick.