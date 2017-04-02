Leicester City coach, Craig Shakespeare has praised Wilfred Ndidi following his impact in their 2-0 victory over Stoke City on Saturday.

Leicester City's Shakespeare hails Ndidi

Ndidi got the curtain raiser with a ferocious shot from over 25 yards in the 25th minute, thus, registering his first English Premier League goal.

Two minutes before the interval, Jamie Vardy secured maximum points for the Foxes after netting his ninth league goal of the season.

“(Ndidi) is young and we don’t want to put too much pressure on him. He’s a humble boy and reminds a lot of Kante with his personality,” Shakespeare told BBC Sport.

“[The] first goal was always going to be crucial and what a goal it was. Ndidi has done that before. He’s got that in his locker.”

Leicester City welcome Sunderland to the King Power Stadium for their next English topflight encounter on Tuesday,