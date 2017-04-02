Lexi Thompson will take a two-shot lead into the final round of the ANA Inspiration after carding a five-under 67 on Saturday.

Thompson grabs lead at Mission Hills

The American, whose only major win came at the event in 2014, holed six birdies and a bogey in her third round at the Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California.

Thompson sits at 13 under, two shots clear of Noway's Suzann Pettersen on what is a congested top part of the leaderboard.

Pettersen (68) may be outright second, but a shot behind her are a group of four players.

South Korean trio Inbee Park (68), Ryu So-yeon (69) and Hur Mi-jung (65) are joined by Australian Minjee Lee (68) at 10 under.

World number one and defending champion Lydia Ko appears too far back to challenge despite her consistency.

The New Zealander carded a 71, following on from back-to-back rounds of 70 to start the event, and is tied for 11th at five under.