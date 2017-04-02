Tennis: Djokovic on track for Davis Cup return

Novak Djokovic has stepped up his preparations for Serbia's Davis Cup quarter-final with Spain as he looks to bounce back from the elbow injury that saw him withdraw from the Miami Open.

Djokovic on track for Davis Cup return

The former world number one opted out of the ATP 1000 event due to the problem, Djokovic following in the footsteps of rival Andy Murray in not featuring.

Unlike Murray, Djokovic will play in the Davis Cup next week as Serbia entertain Spain in Belgrade, looking to get past the last eight for the first time since 2013 when they were runners-up to Czech Republic.

Djokovic has not featured on the ATP Tour since his defeat to Nick Kyrgios at Indian Wells, but he was back on court on Saturday.

The Serbian posted pictures of him practising on Twitter, the 29-year-old putting the work in on a clay surface as the red dirt season looms large.

"April 1st and my first training on clay," he wrote. "Going strong. Belgrade here I come."

After the next round of Davis Cup matches Djokovic is expected to challenge for a third Monte Carlo Masters title, before defending his crown in Madrid and looking to avenge his 2016 final defeat to Murray at the Italian Open in Rome.

Following the three big clay-court tournaments his focus will turn to the French Open at Roland Garros, where he completed the career grand slam 12 months ago.