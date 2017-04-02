Leicester City’s Craig Shakespeare has become the first British manager to open a reign with four successive Premier League victories.

Brexit-beater! Leicester manager Shakespeare sets Premier League record for British bosses

Even the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson cannot claim to have achieved such a feat, having suffered defeat on the opening day in 1992/93 to Sheffield United.

Foxes too good for Potters

Shakespeare now forms part of the English top-flight elite, having enjoyed a dream start to his tenure at the King Power Stadium.

After stepping up from his assistant role under Claudio Ranieri to succeed the ousted Italian in a caretaker capacity, he has since been given the post permanently through to the end of the season.

He has helped to rejuvenate the reigning champions, with four precious wins helping to ease any relegation fears – with the most recent of those seeing Stoke City beaten 2-0 on home soil.



1 - Craig Shakespeare is the first ever British manager to win each of his first four @premierleague games. Royalty. pic.twitter.com/WFK9quRluJ

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 1, 2017



Leicester now sit 13th in the table, six points clear of the drop zone and only one adrift of Watford in 10th.

Shakespeare will be hoping to see his faultless run stretched to five fixtures when the Foxes take on Sunderland at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday.