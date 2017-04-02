Gambler tears up $7,000 ticket on UConn women money-line bet

The UConn women’s basketball team was a massive -7000 money-line favorite over Mississippi State in Friday night’s national semifinal, meaning bettors had to risk $7,000 to win $100 on a Huskies victory. One gambler in Las Vegas did just that.

Per the Las Vegas Review-Journal, a bettor lost $7,000 when diminutive Mississippi State guard Morgan William knocked down a buzzer-beating 15-foot jumper in overtime to push the Bulldogs past the Huskies 66-64 in Final Four action in Dallas.



UConn women were -7,000 to beat Miss St straightup @WilliamHillUS. A bettor risked $7,000 to win $100 on the Huskies. Miss St won in OT.

For a bet against the spread, the Huskies were 21.5-point favorites, but a winning money-line bet requires just a straight-up victory regardless of point spread.

The loss snapped UConn’s 111-game win streak.

A more fortunate bettor, meanwhile, saw a money-line bet on underdog Mississippi State pay off in a big way, turning 200 into $4,000 at 20-to-1 odds.