Premier League: Ranocchia gives Tigers huge survival boost with a dramatic victory over West Ham

Hull City took a huge step forward in their bid to avoid Premier League relegation as Andrea Ranocchia's late header secured a dramatic 2-1 victory over West Ham.

As it happened

On the back of three successive defeats that had seen speculation mount regarding Slaven Bilic's future, Andy Carroll's 50th Premier League goal had put West Ham ahead 18 minutes into Saturday's contest at the KCOM Stadium.

Hull head coach Silva has not lost a home game since March 30 2014, however, and the hosts - reinvigorated by the half-time introduction of Kamil Grosicki - fought back in the second period, Andrew Robertson drilling home at the culmination of a sublime counter-attack.

After Alfred N'Diaye hit the woodwork it appeared that Hull would have to settle for a share of the spoils but, ultimately, it was Ranocchia who stole the headlines with his first goal for the club five minutes from time.

The victory lifts Hull up onto 27 points - level with 17th-placed Swansea City - heading into the Tigers' huge clash with fellow relegation candidates Middlesbrough next time out.

West Ham, meanwhile, are just six points better off - now without a win from their last six league fixtures as the pressure continues to grow on Bilic.

Having picked up an early booking that set the tone for a scrappy opening, Jose Fonte - making his 350th league appearance in English football - almost turned the ball into his own net from Lazar Markovic's cross 11 minutes in.

West Ham responded well with former Hull winger Robert Snodgrass - still the Tigers' leading scorer this term - testing Eldin Jakupovic with a powerful header.

But Jakupovic could do nothing to prevent West Ham's stand-in captain Carroll putting the visitors ahead soon after.

Aaron Cresswell's dipping cross caused havoc for Curtis Davies and Robertson, enabling Carroll to cushion the ball into his path before calmly slotting home his seventh league goal of the season.

Though risky play from Darren Randolph almost proved costly at the other end, West Ham continued to press - Manuel Lanzini's low strike bringing a fine stop out of Jakupovic.

Silva switched to a more traditional 4-4-2 for the second half, with Grosicki replacing Davies.

That change paid dividends eight minutes after the restart, Grosicki prodding a neat pass into the feet of Robertson, who rounded off a stunning team move with a fantastic finish.

Hull almost found themselves behind once more immediately, Jakupovic forced into an instinctive save to prevent Carroll's header finding the bottom-left corner.

Silva's side were well on top, though - N'Diaye rattling the right-hand upright before Grosicki fired agonisingly wide on the rebound, while Harry Maguire saw a penalty appeal turned down.

And Hull were finally rewarded for a late glut of pressure in the 85th minute - Grosicki again the provider as his corner found Ranocchia, who made no mistake with his finish to claim the points and give Hull further hope of avoiding the drop.

Key Opta stats:

- Kamil Grosicki became the first Hull player to assist twice in a Premier League game.



- Hull City's goalscorers Andrew Robertson and Andrea Ranocchia scored their first ever Premier League goals in this match.



- West Ham have lost 20 points from winning positions in the Premier League this season, the most of any side in the competition.



- Andy Carroll has played the full 90 minutes in four successive league games for the first time since April 2014.