Cricket: Sri Lanka tame Tigers to draw ODI series

Kusal Mendis and Thisara Perera made half-centuries before Nuwan Kulasekara starred with the ball as Sri Lanka salvaged a 1-1 one-day international series draw with a 70-run victory over Bangladesh in Colombo.

Mendis was left frustrated after his maiden ODI hundred in the second game came without reward due to rain leading to the abandonment of the match in Dambulla on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka were not to be denied on this occasion, Mendis top scoring with 54 and Thisara making a quickfire 52 as they posted 280-9 after being put in by Mashrafe Mortaza.

Bangladesh slumped to 11-3 early in their reply and were all out for 210 despite half-centuries from Shakib Al Hasan (54) and Mehedi Hasan (51), with paceman Kulasekara taking 4-37 to seal Sri Lanka's first ODI win since last November.

The two sides also drew the Test series 1-1 and now turn their attention to contesting two Twenty20s at the same venue next week.

Danushka Gunathilaka (34) and captain Upul Tharanga (35) got Sri Lanka off to a flyer, putting on 76 for the first wicket before the former tamely chipped Mehedi to Mahmudullah.

The skipper soon followed after he was cleaned up by Taskin Ahmed - on a high after taking a hat-trick in the second ODI - but Mendis batted with great maturity once again to keep Sri Lanka ticking along.

Bangladesh had a stroke of luck with Dinesh Chandimal (21) bizarrely run out when he was in the crease but his bat was in the air, and Mendis' impressive knock came to end soon after passing 50, edging Mustafizur Rahman (2-55) behind.

Thisara smashed Taskin for six over long-on and received support from Asela Gunaratne (34) while Mortaza took 3-65, but Sri Lanka were able to post a competitive total after losing their way.

Kulasekara snared the dangerous Tamim Iqbal caught and bowled in the first over before the tourists slumped to 11-3, though Soumya Sarkar (38) and Shakib steadied the ship with a stand of 77.

But Suranga Lakmal, Dilruwan Perera and recalled all-rounder Seekkuge Prasanna took two wickets apiece to reduce them to 155-8 and Kulasekara finished off the job following a defiant first ODI knock from the gifted Mehedi.