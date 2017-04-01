Bobo scored twice as premiers Sydney FC continued their magnificent season with a 3-0 home win over Melbourne City.

A-League Review: Bobo double fires Sydney FC past Melbourne City

After a quiet first half, Rhyan Grant had an effort cleared off the line by City's Ivan Franjic shortly after the break.

But Sydney were not to be denied a record 19th victory of the campaign as Graham Arnold's men scored three times from the 57th minute onwards to continue their fine form going into the post-season.

Captain Alex Brosque got the ball rolling by scoring his 10th league goal of the campaign by latching on to Michael Zullo's long throw and converting a clever finish.

Bobo then slotted home another Zullo assist, before heading in a last-minute David Carney cross to move on to 14 league goals and wrap up the victory.

Sydney are now only three points away from breaking the A-League record for total points in a season, a landmark currently held by Brisbane Roar.

City stay third after a second straight defeat and still have work to do if they are to seal home advantage in the first round of the play-offs.

In Saturday's other game, Western Sydney Wanderers cruised to a 3-0 away win over Newcastle Jets to all but seal a top-six spot and a place in the play-offs.

Robbie Cornthwaite scored two headers – both set up by Nicolas Martinez - and Jaushua Sotirio netted with a volley as a 10-minute spell either side of half-time proved decisive.

The win put Wanderers up to fifth, eight points clear of Wellington Phoenix – who have three games left to play - in seventh.

The Jets' miserable season continued with them sitting ninth after an eighth consecutive match without a victory.