Rugby Union: Chiefs battle back to stay perfect, Hurricanes beat improved Reds

Chiefs remain unbeaten in Super Rugby this season after coming from behind to defeat Bulls 28-12 and Hurricanes piled more misery on Reds with a 34-15 away victory on Saturday.

Chiefs battle back to stay perfect, Hurricanes beat improved Reds

Bulls threatened to consign the Australasian Group leaders to a first loss of the campaign when they went it at half-time 9-3 up following three Handre Pollard penalties, with Aaron Cruden scoring Chiefs' only points from the tee.

But wing Shaun Stevenson scored the opening try 12 minutes after the break, racing to pick up his own grubber kick and dotting down for a score which Cruden converted, before adding a penalty.

Pollard responded with a fourth penalty to reduce Chiefs' lead to 13-12 with just under 20 minutes remaining, but Cruden slotted a penalty of his own prior to Damian McKenzie and Atu Moli going over in the final 10 minutes to give Dave Rennie's men breathing space.

Hurricanes made it four wins out of five, but they were also made to work by an improved Reds side at Suncorp Stadium.

Reds were in danger of being blown away when Julian Savea crashed over and captain TJ Perenara added another soon after, with Jordie Barrett converting both scores to put Hurricanes 14-0 up midway through the first half.

Beauden Barrett had a try ruled out when Ngani Laumape was shown a yellow card for a late tackle and Reds came roaring back, as Scott Higginbotham superbly laid a try on for Chris Kuridrani and scored one of his own after coming up with another clever offload.

Reds were only 14-12 down at the interval, but Vince Aso finished early in the second half following a great run from Ardie Savea before brilliant brothers Jordie and Beauden Barrett added further tries to put the Canes out of sight.

There was also a victory for Blues, who secured a 24-15 success over Western Force.