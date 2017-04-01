Mississippi State pulled off one of the biggest upsets in sports history on Friday, endingthe UConn's 111-game winning streak on a buzzer-beating jumper by Morgan William— in the Final Four of the Women's NCAA Tournament.

Women's Final Four: Twitter reacts to UConn's historic loss to Mississippi State

Naturally, Twitter went wild.

Here are some of the best reactions to the win.



No Itty-Bitty upset there.

— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 1, 2017





!!!!

— JJ Redick (@JJRedick) April 1, 2017





What a shot. Wow

— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) April 1, 2017





Congratulations to @CoachVic_MSU & his @HailStateWBK team on defeating the reigning champs in a nail biter to advance to the championship!

— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 1, 2017



Just watched possibly the best women's basketball game ever! Congrats Mississippi State.

— Jason Richardson (@jrich23) April 1, 2017





SEC SEC SEC SEC SEC SEC SEC SEC SEC SEC SEC SEC SEC!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

— Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) April 1, 2017



After the shock wore off, the focus began to turn to the end of the Huskies' historic streak.



And there goes UCONNs streak...wow!!

— Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) April 1, 2017





111 and done.

— Don Van Natta Jr. (@DVNJr) April 1, 2017





Geno Auriemma handled himself with class after UConn loss. Great respect for him. He gets it.

— Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) April 1, 2017





All great things must come to an end. UConn falls short of Mississippi State 66-64 in overtime of the national semifinal. #UConnNation pic.twitter.com/irUYC0qA1R

— UConn Women's Hoops (@UConnWBB) April 1, 2017



And while there probably isn't anyone happier than the Mississippi State community, this guy might be a close second: