Golf: Pettersen hits the front at ANA Inspiration

Norwegian Suzann Pettersen took the lead at the ANA Inspiration as bad light cut short the second round.

A three-time runner-up at the LPGA Tour major tournament, Pettersen carded a three-under-par 69 to earn a one-stroke lead before darkness set in on Friday.

Play will resume at 07:15 (local time) on Saturday, with 56 players still to complete their second rounds.

After opening with a 68, Pettersen followed that up with a 69 to sit atop the leaderboard at seven under in Rancho Mirage, California.

Pettersen only dropped one shot, posting four birdies, including her final hole at the 18th to be clear of the chasing pack.

Minjee Lee (68) is among six players tied for second and within a shot of Pettersen.

Nelly Korda (69), Inbee Park (69) and Cristie Kerr (71) are also six under heading into the third round.

Overnight leader Karine Icher was through 11 holes when play was suspended, while Michelle Wie had played eight.

A shot further back are Moriya Jutanugarn (70), Ryu So-yeon (through nine) and Park Sung-hyun (through eight), with Lydia Ko (70) four under.

Meanwhile, 14-year-old American amateur Lucy Li is above the projected cut line at one under through eight holes.