New Malaysian FA president receives congratulatory visit from Ronaldo agent Jorge Mendes

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow onTwitter

The new Malaysian FA (FAM) president, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ismail has recently received a congratulatory visit from Jorge Mendes, the player representative of Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo and Joan Laporta, the former Barcelona president.

The visit was undertaken by the pair in order to congratulate the Johor Darul Ta'zim FC (JDT) owner on his success of winning the FAM presidential post last week, according to a post on the JDT social media.

In the meeting, Mendes and Laporta also introduced Tunku Ismail to several investors from Spain, Portugal and Turkey who have expressed interest in investing in Malaysian football, according to the post.

51-year old Mendes is highly-regarded by the international footballing fraternity, representing football stars such as Nani, Pepe, Radamel Falcao, David de Gea on top of Ronaldo.

Laporta meanwhile was the president of the Catalans between 2003 and 2010, and under his leadership the club set an unprecedented record of capturing six trophies in one year, in 2009.

As JDT owner, Tunku Ismail has actively pursued partnerships and networking with prestigious European clubs and footballing individuals, and he has had discussions with the club chairmen of PSG, Real Madrid and Barcelona.