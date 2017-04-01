76ers' Jahlil Okafor, Robert Covington out for season

The 76ers will be without center Jahlil Okafor and forward Robert Covington for the remainder of the season.

Counting Friday night's battle against the Cavaliers, the two starters will miss the last seven games of the regular season.

Philadelphia announced Friday thatCovington's right knee revealed aslight tear of the lateral meniscus.Okafor is still dealing withright knee soreness.

Okafor, who has not played since March 22 against the Thunder, really stepped up after the 76ers traded Nerlens Noel away to the Mavericks, and Joel Embiid was ruled out for the season.

The 76ers seemingly can't catch a break when it comes to promising, young centers.

With theseason nearly over and Philadelphia well out of playoff contention, it was wise to shut down the team's young stars so they can be healthy and ready to compete next season.

Ben Simmons, the No. 1 pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, missed the entire season, but should be ready to start next season.